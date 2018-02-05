SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A new ad claims there was dirty back room dealing in the selection of San Francisco’s new interim mayor.

At issue was the recent board of supervisor’s vote to replace Acting Mayor London Breed with fellow Supervisor Mark Farrell, supposedly to help former State Senator Mark Farrell.

Leno was leading in the polls until Breed became the acting mayor.

Mark Leno said, “This disgusting, special interest Super PAC ad, is no way to run a campaign.”

But Andrea Shorter with the group behind the ad, is not backing down. Shorter is the chairwoman of It’s Our Time.

“He has amassed, you know, nearly $400,000 for his campaign and I think that it was a political inconvenience of having her as acting mayor,” said Shorter.

Leno said, “…the point is we don’t need outside Super PAC spending. This is dark money until the donors are revealed.”

We asked Shorter: who is paying for the ad?

“People that are paying for the ad are women,” Shorter said.

And what does new Mayor Mark Farrell think of co-starring in the back room deal allegation?

Farrell said, “You know, I saw the ad. And the beauty is, I don’t have to worry about it. I’m not campaigning.”

As for London Breed, she wouldn’t talk with us about the ad on Monday.