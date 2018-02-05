By Hayden Wright

(KCBS/RADIO.COM) – On the heels of the news that Paul Simon will play a farewell concert this summer in London, the folk-pop-rock pioneer has announced a “Homeward Bound” North American farewell tour. The dates begin in Vancouver on May 15, 2018 with a stop at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on the 25th. Wrapping up June 20th in Nashville, effectively marking an end of Simon’s 61-year touring career on this continent.

In a statement, the “Mrs. Robinson” singer explained why he’s bowing out of life on the road — and what fans can expect from the farewell concerts.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief,” Simon said.

Reportedly, the last concert date of Simon’s entire career will take place July 15 at the British Summer Time. James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt have been confirmed to join him onstage for the momentous set.

Simon says he looks forward to hitting the road one last time.

“I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Here are the U.S. dates for Paul Simon’s North American “Homeward Bound” Farewell Tour:

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

5/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

5/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

5/22 & 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

5/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

5/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

5/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green

6/1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

6/2 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/4 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

6/6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

6/8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

6/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

6/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

6/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

6/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

6/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

6/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

6/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena



