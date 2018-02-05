SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California in Berkeley spent almost $4 million on security for a month of free speech events last year when the famously liberal campus became a flashpoint for the country’s political divisions.
The university revealed in documents that it spent $3.9 million to bring in outside police forces, rent equipment and pay other security costs for three events scheduled from Aug. 27 to Sept. 27.
The figure was first reported Sunday by The Daily Californian after Chancellor Carol Christ referenced the cost in a speech.
UC Berkeley says the costs were split with the UC president’s office.
The priciest event was a Sept. 24-27 event called “Free Speech Week,” organized by right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopolous. The event was ultimately canceled but the university spent nearly $2.9 million on security.
