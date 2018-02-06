FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two firefighters have been hospitalized for minor injuries they suffered while battling a two-alarm structure fire at a large condominium complex in Fremont’s Warm Springs district Tuesday afternoon, a fire spokeswoman said.

The fire was reported at 3:22 p.m. at 81 Shaniko Common and was contained at about 4:30 p.m., Fremont fire Division Chief Diane Hendry said.

However, firefighters are still working on completely extinguishing flames in an attic area, according to Hendry.

Two units at the large complex have been completely destroyed by the fire and four other units also have been damaged, Hendry said.

Fire officials haven’t yet determined when residents of units that weren’t damaged can return, she said.

The cause and origin of the fire are still being investigated, according to Hendry.

One firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his legs when his leg went through a hole in a balcony on the third floor of the building during the initial attack on the blaze, Hendry said.

Another firefighter suffered a back injury a little later, she said.

No residents were injured in the fire, according to Hendry.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.