INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Federal immigration authorities say a man being held in a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed an Indianapolis Colts player has a prior driving-under-the-influence conviction in California.
Linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver were fatally injured in the collision Sunday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Nicole Alberico says 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala was convicted of a DUI in Redwood City, California, in 2005 and has numerous misdemeanor convictions and arrests in California and Indiana.
Orrego-Savala is a Guatemalan citizen who’s in the U.S. illegally. He was deported in 2007 and 2009.
He remained jailed Tuesday but has not been formally charged in the crash. The 26-year-old Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe were struck as they stood outside Monroe’s car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
