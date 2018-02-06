TRUCKEE, CA (KCBS) – Chef Mark Jeffers serves as executive chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe and oversees all culinary operations at the resort. He began his career with The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando in 2010 as banquet chef. In this role, his team scored #1 in the brand for banquet quality of food, and was then promoted to chef de tournant, overseeing four outlets and banquet operations with $38M in annual F&B revenue. He was then promoted a third time in Orlando as the chef de cuisine for Highball & Harvest, where he was responsible for the re-concept and re-model of the new outlet.

Most recently, Chef Jeffers served as executive sous chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay. While in this role, the F&B operation experienced increases with positive customer feedback and banquet quality of food.

Venture to The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe for a romantic escape or family getaway. In an unrivaled mid-mountain setting at NorthStar offering ski in ski out, it’s perfect for every activity of every level from snowshoeing to snowboarding and everything in between.

Luxurious rooms, many with stunning mountain views await. Enjoy a better room rate for mid week stays. Enquire about suites too for large families or groups.

The cuisine at Manzanita, the flagship restaurant at The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe offers approachable, seasonal cuisine that is both hearty and healthy.

Chef Mark invited me into the kitchen to help make his delish “Crab Cavetali” . It was indeed as good as it looks. The recipe is below.

From killer cocktails to apres ski, romantic dining to the chefs counter, Manzanita restaurant has it all. Enjoy my chat with a young, spirited Chef with culinary talent that shines on every single plate.

Dungeness Crab Cavatelli

For the Cavatelli Dough:

500 Grams AP Flour

2 cups Ricotta Cheese

2 each Large Eggs

¼ cup Nettle Puree

Directions:

In a mixer with a paddle attachment. Place flour and ricotta cheese in the bowl on low speed. Then slowly add in your wet indgredients. 2 large eggs and nettle puree. Let the mixer run until the dough starts to come together. Take the dough out of the bowl and knead it for 10 mins until it forms a smooth dough. To check for doneness. Simply press against the dough and the dough should spring right back and let it rest for 30 mins. After resting. Cut the dough into ¼” logs then pass through the cavatelli maker.

To make the rest of the dish:

2 Tbsp Olive oil

1 bunch or floret Hen of the woods mushrooms(roasted)

¼ cup White onions(small diced)

¼ cup Fennel bulb(small diced)

½ cup White wine

½ cup Dungeness Crab Meat

¼ pound Unsalted butter(cut into ¼” cubes)

To taste – Kosher Salt

Directions:

In a medium saute pan. Roast your mushrooms, then add in white onions and fennel until translucent. Deglaze with white wine. And reduce by half. Gradually add in cubes of butter. Little at a time until the fat is nice and emulsified. Add in the crab meat and fresh pasta. Season to taste with salt and lemon juice.

