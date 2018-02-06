BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A University of California at Berkeley student was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning near campus, police said.

At 12:45 a.m. police initially responded to a report that someone was waving a gun around in front of Putnam Hall at College Avenue and Channing Way.

Once at the scene, the victim, 19, told police that as four suspects approached him one pointed a pistol at him and demanded his

belongings.

Police said the victim last saw the suspects running west on Channing Way before turning south on Telegraph Avenue.

The student was not injured, according to police.

Police said a University of California Police Department community service officer saw what might have been the suspects getting into a black sedan, which sped east on Durant Avenue.

Berkeley and UC police searched the area but did not find the suspects.

