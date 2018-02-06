SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All-time home run hitting champ Barry Bonds may not be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, but the San Francisco Giants announced on Tuesday they will be retiring his No. 25 at a ceremony during the upcoming season.
The team hinted at the decision with a vague social media post overnight and then made it official in the morning.
In a statement released by the team, Bonds said he was “both honored and humbled.”
It marked the first time in team history a jersey number has been retired of a player who was not also been enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Bonds fell short of earning enough votes to be in the 2018 inductee class.
Bonds — whose career was overshadowed by the steroid era of Major League Baseball — hit 586 home runs for the Giants. He won five National League Most Valuable Player Awards and five Gold Glove Awards.
He also set the single-season home run record with 73 homers in 2001, as well as the all-time home run record of 762. Bonds also holds all-time MLB marks for walks (2,558) and intentional walks (688) in a career.
Bonds becomes the 10th player to have his number retired. The others are: Bill Terry (3); Mel Ott (4); Carl Hubbell (11); Monte Irvin (20); Willie Mays (24); Juan Marichal (27); Orlando Cepeda (30); Gaylord Perry (36) and Willie McCovey (44).