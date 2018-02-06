SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The smash Broadway hit musical Hamilton will return to San Francisco’s SHN Orpheum Theatre in February 2019, and members are the first in line to buy tickets.

The play based on founding father Alexander Hamilton will round out SHN’s 2018-2019 season, returning to the same stage where the first national tour debuted in March 2017.

Hamilton’s second national tour debuts Tuesday night in Seattle, on the heels of its London premiere at the end of 2017.

Tickets to the have always been expensive and hard to get, and it will likely remain that way for the second tour, but Bay Area SHN members have priority.

“SHN members will get immediate first access to purchase tickets when they renew or purchase their new membership,” according to a press statement.

Members can renew now at shnsf.com or by calling (888) 746-1799.

New season memberships go on sale Tuesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PT at shnsf.com or by calling (888) 746-1799.

Tickets will go on sale to the public later.