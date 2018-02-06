SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas main leak in the area of McAllister and Scott streets near Alamo Square Park Tuesday is forcing evacuations in the immediate area, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
San Francisco Fire confirms that the gas line was ruptured when a construction crew was digging into the street at the corner of McAllister and Scott Tuesday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m.
Multiple buildings in a half-block evacuation area around the intersection a block north of the northwest corner of Alamo Square Park have been cleared, according to authorities. San Francisco Fire and police personnel were going door to door to inform residents of the evacuation.
Authorities are asking that residents avoid the area.
