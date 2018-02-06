SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A traffic collision in the Excelsior neighborhood of San Francisco has left at least one person with major injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.
The collision was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Moscow Street and Persia Avenue, fire officials said.
Firefighters have advised residents to avoid the area. San Francisco Municipal Railway officials said the collision could cause delays for its 52-Excelsior bus line.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.