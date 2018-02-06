Filed Under:Excelsior, Injury Accident, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A traffic collision in the Excelsior neighborhood of San Francisco has left at least one person with major injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The collision was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Moscow Street and Persia Avenue, fire officials said.

Firefighters have advised residents to avoid the area. San Francisco Municipal Railway officials said the collision could cause delays for its 52-Excelsior bus line.

