SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in San Jose that occurred just hours after and a few blocks away from an apparent murder-suicide late Monday night, a police spokesman said.

At 2:28 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Keyes Street.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office notifies his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith at (408) 277-5283. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

The fatal shooting occurred just blocks away from another fatal shooting that occurred late Monday night, is believed to be a murder-suicide and is not connected to the shooting on Keyes Street, Garcia said.

At 10:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of South First Street and East Alma Avenue. Officers found a male and a female suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, Garcia said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

