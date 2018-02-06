CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wayward calf in eastern Contra Costa County has a new lease on life thanks to a sharp-eyed helicopter pilot with sheriff’s office.
According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a helicopter crew was on a rescue training flight in Round Valley Regional Preserve near the Los Vaqueros Reservoir when the pilot spotted the calf struggling with its head caught in a tree stump.
The STARR (Sheriff’s Tactical Airborne Reconnaissance and Rescue) pilot swung around a few times to confirm the calf’s predicament, and then two crew members came off the helicopter to help dislodge it.
Video from one of the crew member’s helmet camera showed the two walking up to the tree trunk and breaking off a section, setting the calf free.
The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown how long it was stuck there, “but the edges of the tree where it was stuck seemed rounded off like it had been there a while.”