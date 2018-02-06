SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman used a TV to assault another woman who was walking with two young children in San Francisco’s Mission District on Monday afternoon, according to police.
The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was walking with two 3-year-old girls in the area of 19th and Mission streets at about 3:20 p.m. when the other woman picked up a TV and threw it at her, police said.
The victim was hit and injured by the TV, and quickly fled the area with the two girls.
Police arrested a 50-year-old suspect in the attack but did not immediately release her name.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.