SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is back in a San Francisco courtroom to answer questions about discussions he had with an engineer who is accused of stealing Google’s self-driving car technology.

Wednesday is Kalanick’s second day of testimony in a trial centered on allegations that he conspired with former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to rip off Google’s self-driving car project, while Uber was attempting build its own robotic vehicles.

Google’s project is now called Waymo.

A Waymo lawyer confronted Kalanick with several texts between the two in an attempt to prove they would go to extremes for a competitive edge.

In one text, Kalanick agreed with Levandowski’s comment that “second place is first loser.” Another text referenced a line from the movie “Wall Street” proclaiming that, “Greed is good.”

