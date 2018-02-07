FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — A multi-vehicle injury crash on the westbound side of the San Mateo Bridge has blocked the two right lanes, according to authorities.
At about 3:47 p.m., CHP issued a Sigalert in connection with the accident involving four vehicles with at least one injury. The crash happened in the westbound direction of Highway 92 just east of the San Mateo Bridge high rise.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.