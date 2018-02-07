OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An East Bay high school student’s hard work on the football field is paying off with a full ride scholarship to college.

On this college football signing day, they gathered at McClymonds High School in Oakland to watch one of their own fulfill a dream.

“Out of a million student athletes across the US, only 60,000 play in college, said McClymonds Athletic and Academic Support Director Harold Pierce. “So this is a monumental achievement.”

Amani Trigg-Wright was the standout offensive tackle on a team that has won the Division 5-AA state championship for the last two years. A full-ride scholarship to UNLV is his reward for four years of hard work, and his mom says it was his father’s wish before he passed away just as Amani was entering high school.

“It was a dream come true. This is something his dad has always talked about,” said his mother, Brenda Trigg-Wright. “One day, this could happen, and it did today. So it’s a very proud moment.”

Aside from his responsibilities on the field, Amani also carried the burden of being a role model to his peers.

“He pushed me to class and everything,” said his teammate Damon Gardner. “When I want to give up he pushed me, so that’s somebody that I can look forward to looking up to.”

“Just me, knowing that I just have to build my character up; be respectful to a lot of people,” said Amani.

But McClymonds is in a tough part of West Oakland and young people here are faced with plenty of obstacles to overcome. That’s why Amani’s achievement is seen as a win for those he played with as well.

“And they know that they can come and earn a scholarship, especially for a population of 350 students. I mean, it’s big,” said McClymonds football head coach Michael Peters.

In fact, it’s a victory for the entire community. After the signing ceremony, a local clothier handed out his donation of brand new suits so the team can look sharp when they accept their championship trophy – these young men of respect, pursuing dreams of their own

Amani had role models of his own. Both of his parents attended college and his father played baseball for St. Mary’s College in Moraga.