OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were killed in separate shootings Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in Oakland, according to police.

Officers responded at 10:05 p.m. to a report of a shooting in East Oakland in the area of the 10300 block of Edes Avenue and an associated vehicle collision in the 450 block of Hale Avenue, Oakland police said.

They arrived to find a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries there, according to police.

The victim’s name is not yet being released and no suspect information was immediately available.

Then at about 2:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Ford Street and 29th Avenue on a report of gunshots, then arrived to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Chapman Street, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead and is also not yet being identified.

Anyone with information about either homicide is encouraged to call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

