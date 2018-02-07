By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday,. which makes things a bit trickier. Aside from The Great San Francisco Pillow Fight (at 5:50 p.m.) at Justin Herman Plaza facing the Ferry Building, what else is happening this year for a midweek 2018 Valentine’s Day?

Making Chocolate

Inforum at The Commonwealth Club of California

110 The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA 94105

(415) 597-6700

www.commonwealthclub.org

Date: Feb. 14, 2018 at 5:30 p.m

Calling all chocoholics for a Valentine’s Day conversation with Dandelion Chocolate CEO Todd Masonis and VP of Research & Development / Chocolate Sourcerer Greg D’Alesandre. Learn how a cocoa bean goes from farm to factory to pastry kitchen before landing in your mouth. “Just talking about chocolate is torture unless there’s tasting involved,” suggests the organizers. Join in before and after the program for Dandelion Chocolate making demonstration sessions, education, chocolate samples, hot chocolate, s’mores, and more! Moderator is Adam Savage, Editor-in-Chief of Tested.com.

Aphrodisiacs of the Tropics

Conservatory of Flowers

Golden Gate Park

100 John F. Kennedy Drive

San Francisco, CA 94118

(415) 831-2090

www.eventbrite.com

Date: Feb. 14, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

It’s hot and steamy inside the Victorian Conservatory of Flowers, where the exuberant sex lives of orchids comes into focus on Valentine’s Day. Complemented by aphrodisiacs such as chocolate bon bons, vanilla treats, and sparkling wine service, plant lovers have come to the right place (“Where Love Blooms”) on February 14th.

Valentine’s Day Sock Hop

Presidio Officers’ Club

The Presidio

50 Moraga Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94129

(415) 561-5300

www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-sock-hop-tickets

Date: Feb. 10, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dress like it’s the 1950s and take a whirl on San Francisco’s most historic dance floor with its romantic super-sized roaring fireplace. At the Presidio Officers’ Club facing the Main Post Lawn, the fourth annual Valentine’s Day Sock Hop is on Saturday night, February 10. There’s live music from The Ely Brothers + The Doubletake Band. Bites and retro cocktails are available for purchase at the adjoining Arguello Restaurant with its dining tables, friendly bar, patio with cushioned banquettes and blankets under strings of white lights and a cozy outdoor fire pit.

Heroes & Hearts Luncheon

Hearts of San Francisco

AT&T Park

24 Willie Mays Plaza

San Francisco, CA 94107

(628) 206.4478

www.sfghf.org/events

Date: Feb. 15, 2018 at 11 a.m.

San Francisco General Hospital Foundation has revealed the artists for the 2018 Hearts in San Francisco series, which will be displayed and auctioned at The Foundation’s annual Heroes & Hearts luncheon on Thursday, February 15, 2018 on the field of AT&T Park. The 32 new heart sculptures in the iconic art series that began in 2006 includes six large hearts, six table top hearts and 20 mini hearts. Bid on a 2018 heart being auctioned on eBay beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 and closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. All proceeds benefit life-enhancing programs and initiatives at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Pesce e Riso

1224 Grant Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94133

(415) 872-9997

www.pesceeriso.com

You adore Italian food and your date thinks Japanese is divine, but you can demonstrate the art of compromise creatively applied. Oysters, anyone? An intimately-sized newcomer restaurant (opened in August 2017) has just the answer with an unusual twist, the fusion of two great culinary traditions. In San Francisco’s beloved North Beach neighborhood, Pesce e Riso (which means fish and rice) offers a multi-course prix fixe meal for Valentine’s Day in addition to the regular menu. Chef owner Joe Lin cooks with love where contemporary interiors and a lovely presentation seal the deal. Book early.

Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise

Pier 3, The Embarcadero (at Washington St.)

San Francisco, CA 94105

(415) 788-8866

www.hornblower.com

Date: Feb. 14, 2018 boarding at 6:15 p.m. or at 6:45 p.m.

Get your love out on the water on a Hornblower dinner cruise around San Francisco Bay. There are two evening sailings to choose from. Amore is a three-hour cruise with hosted premium brands wine and beer (cocktails at additional cost), a buffet dinner and DJ for dancing. The Aphrodite cruise is 3.5 hours’ duration, with a hosted top brands bar, a four-course seated dinner and live entertainment for dancing.

