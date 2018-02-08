BERKELEY (CBS SF) – One person has died following a crash involving an AC Transit bus early Thursday morning that sent the bus crashing into the front of a home.
Berkeley police told KPIX 5 that the crash took place near the intersection of Ashby Avenue and California Street around 6:30 a.m.
Police said the bus traveling westbound on Ashby struck a red sedan that was traveling southbound on California. The force of the collision sent the bus and car towards a home on the 1500 block of Ashby.
The driver of the red sedan was killed. The bus driver and a passenger on the bus were not injured.
No one inside the home was injured, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.