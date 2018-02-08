SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Two suspects remain at large after two apparently related home invasion robberies that left one victim dead and a second injured in unincorporated Sonoma County outside Santa Rosa Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities were called about the robberies at about 6:45 a.m.

The first home invasion robbery happened off Fulton Road west of Santa Rosa around 4:20 a.m. There the first victim was shot, but is expected to survive.

The second victim was reportedly shot multiple times after the same masked men broke into his home on Melcon Lane at around 6:45 a.m. First responders tried to revive him, but the man died from his injuries.

A pursuit of the suspects, who drove away in a van, began in Santa Rosa and ended in Vallejo, where authorities tried to spike strip the van.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed and rolled into another car at the intersection of Couch and Redwood. The crash sent that vehicle into a fire hydrant, knocking it over and sending water gushing into the sky.

Five suspects emerged form the van and fled the scene. Three were rounded up quickly and taken into custody. KPIX 5 learned one person from the car received medical attention at the scene.

Authorities are now continuing to search for the remaining two suspects, a man and a woman, who are still at large in the area.

Video from Chopper 5 showed Vallejo police SWAT units, CHP and the Sonoma County Sheriff were gathered on the 2500 block of Alameda Street in Vallejo searching for the two suspects.

