SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose early Tuesday morning will be charged as an adult, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The teen’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Keyes Street at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, San Jose police said. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released, according to police. The 17-year-old boy’s name has also not been released.

Officers obtained a description of a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, police said. At that point, they located the vehicle and stopped it.

Officers arrested the boy upon finding that he was one of the passengers in the suspect vehicle, according to police.

The homicide is the city’s fifth investigated by the Police Department in 2018.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith at (408) 277-5283. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

