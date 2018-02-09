SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The manhunt intensified Friday for a female Crips gang member who is wanted in a deadly home invasion robbery that left one victim dead and a second injured in unincorporated Sonoma County outside Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide alert for Virginia Hembree, who was last seen by a surveillance cameras as she fled the scene of a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash in Vallejo on Thursday.

Three other suspects were taken into custody shortly after the crash and a fourth man was detained at a Santa Rosa motel Thursday evening.

Authorities said Hembree — who goes by the nickname Skittles — is a documented member of the Crips street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hembree and four others alleged staged two home invasion robberies on Thursday morning. Authorities said they were first alerted to the crimes by 911 calls at about 6:45 a.m.

The first home invasion robbery happened off Fulton Road west of Santa Rosa around 4:20 a.m. There the first victim was shot, but is expected to survive.

The second victim was reportedly shot multiple times after the same masked men broke into his home on Melcon Lane at around 6:45 a.m. First responders tried to revive him, but the man died from his injuries.

“There were multiple people in each house. One was shot at the Fulton address, then another at the Malcon Lane house,” said Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Misty Harris.

Deputies also said the home invasions were connected.

“Both of these appear to be marijuana related, so we believe that’s the tie in,” said Harris.

Authorities declined to offer any additional details, but in video shot by Chopper Five Thursday, plants are visible growing in a greenhouse out back behind a high fence along with a covered speed boat and several cars.

Several guns were also stolen from the second home. Deputies said that makes it clear the crooks knew what they were after.

The suspects drove away in a van, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit that ended in Vallejo, where authorities tried to spike strip the van.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed and rolled into another car at the intersection of Couch and Redwood. The crash sent that vehicle into a fire hydrant, knocking it over and sending water gushing into the sky.

“We heard this bang. People jumped out like cockroaches and are running all over. The police were behind them,” said witness Linda Bracciotti.

Pursuing police chased down three suspects, arresting one of them behind Bracciotti’s flower store.

“[It was] scary, because they apprehended the guy at my back door. And I left my back door wide open. He could very easily been in here,” said Bracciotti.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.