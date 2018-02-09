Filed Under:Black Rock City, Black Rock Desert, Burning Man, Burning Man Festival, Suicide

RENO (CBS/AP) — The death of a 41-year-old man who ran into the flames during the burning of a towering wooden effigy at the Burning Man counterculture festival in Nevada in September has been ruled a suicide.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported on its website Friday that the Sacramento County coroner’s office officially ruled Aaron Mitchell’s death a suicide. The coroner listed his cause of death as cardiac arrest, bodily shock and third-degree burns over 97 percent of his body.

Mitchell died hours after he pushed past two layers of security and into the flames on Sept. 2 at the festival in the Black Rock Desert 90 miles north of Reno.

Mitchell was originally from McAlester, Oklahoma but had been living in Switzerland with his wife, Ladina.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch