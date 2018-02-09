SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Making his first appearance since the 49ers signed him to a record-breaking new contract, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo received a warm welcome, despite a slip of the tongue during a news conference Friday.

The minor faux pas proved Jimmy G still has a bit to learn about the Bay Area, despite the success he has had on the field for the team.

Over the next five years, Garoppolo will rake in $137.5 million an average of about $27.5 million per season.

Garapolo told KPIX 5 he wasn’t nervous when he signed the contract, regardless of the big dollar amount now attached to his name.

“It was exciting. I’m happy we got this deal done as fast as we did. I’m excited for it. I’m excited for my family, the 49ers. It’s a great day.”

At the press conference to announce the signing of the Niner’s new franchise quarterback, owner Jed York watched from the side.

“I need to make sure that everything I do is to put everything we can into this team to make them successful,” said York. “I think we’re starting to get the foundation, but it’s going to be all about the work.”

Garapolo took over as a backup last season and went undefeated in five starts, giving 49ers fans hope and the team a new leader with big ambitions.

“We have one goal in mind, and that’s to get to the Super Bowl and win it. We want a parade just like Philly had one. That’s our goal here,” said Garoppolo.

He flew in from frigid Chicago with his mother and father and three brothers for the press event. But in describing how he celebrated, Garoppolo made a rookie mistake referring to the City by the Bay.

“We just got in yesterday, me and my family,” said Garoppolo. “So we had a nice little dinner up in San Fran. Still trying to experience some of the Bay Area.”

The mistake of referring to San Francisco as “San Fran” ranks up there with calling it “Frisco” when it comes to verbal gaffes.

Locals watching the press event online quickly took to social media to correct him. A number of Bay Area natives tweeted KPIX 5 reporter Len Ramirez, asking him to set Garoppolo straight.

“The Twitter feed is going wild here. It says, ‘Did Jimmy G just call San Francisco San Fran?

Please correct him,'” Ramirez told the quarterback.

When Ramirez asked him if this was his one flaw, Jimmy G replied with a laugh.

“It’s the City, it’s the City. You got to live and learn,” smiled Garoppolo. “I haven’t experienced the Bay Area very much, so it’s a work in progress. But I’m excited about it.”