SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Giants fans, you’re going to love new outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Once the face of the Pirates franchise, the 2013 MVP sat down with me for an interview that will air Sunday on Gameday. Among the topics, the only time he has met Barry Bonds and what that exchange was like.

He talked about what the ultimate baseball moment would be for him — being walked with the bases loaded in the 9th inning which he pointed out is something that happened to Bonds in 1998 at Candlestick Park. Bonds was also a Pittsburgh Pirate before becoming an iconic home run king in San Francisco.

He also talked about how the entire Giants team embraced him from the moment he was traded in the off-season, especially Buster Posey, who was a teammate of his when they were 17-years-olds playing junior national baseball in Taiwan.

There are many layers to the 5-time MLB All-Star, who takes the game, but not himself seriously. He does like to have fun. He even recalled the moment when he “popped the question” to his then girlfriend on the Ellen DeGeneres show. He was more nervous about that than any other moment he has had in baseball. Enjoy.