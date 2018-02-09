SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police arrested a married couple Thursday on suspicion of selling methamphetamine from the home they share with their three young children, a police sergeant said.
Police suspected since early 2017 that Jose Ramirez Ibarra, 37, was selling the drug in the Santa Rosa area and they stopped his vehicle Thursday as he drove from his residence on Old Redwood Highway just north of Santa Rosa, Sgt. Brian Boettger said.
Ibarra was found with a small amount of methamphetamine and narcotics detectives served a search warrant at his residence.
Ibarra’s spouse Reveriana Torres-Cruz, 34, and the couple’s three children under 10 years old were detained at the residence and surrounding property, Boettger said.
Detectives found nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $80,000 cash, a loaded handgun, and evidence of drug trafficking including packaging and scales inside a bedroom the couple shared with the children, Boettger said.
Ibarra and Torres-Cruz were booked in the Sonoma County Jail for possession for sales of methamphetamine, conspiracy, maintaining a residence for drug trafficking and being armed while dealing narcotics, Boettger said.
