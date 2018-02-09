ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A wanted felon died overnight after being mortally wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Antioch, authorities said.
The East Bay Times reported that Lloyd Harris, of Antioch, died sometime after being shot by an officer. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.
According to Antioch police, officers located a dangerous fugitive wanted by multiple agencies at a 76 gas station in 4600 block of Golf Course Road and attempted to take him into custody.
During the contact with the suspect, at least one officer fired his duty weapon, striking the fugitive. Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.
Harris was taken to an area hospital, but died of his injuries later. No officers involved were injured during this incident.
According to police, the case is being jointly investigated along with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information should call Antioch police at 925-778-2441 or text-a-tip to 274637 using the key word ANTIOCH.