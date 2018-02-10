Filed Under:California, Minors, Safe Youth Football Act, tackle football

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — California lawmakers are considering a bill to ban minors from playing tackle football before high school.

The Safe Youth Football Act introduced earlier this week, comes amid increased scrutiny over the potential impact of football on developing brains.

Illinois lawmakers are considering a similar bill.

Tregg Duerson, the son of former Bears star Steve Duerson backs the bill. His father had significant brain damage after he killed himself in 2011.

“We now know with certainty that part of the solution is to guard young children’s brains from the dangers of tackle football,” he says.

Right now, there are no states with an outright ban on tackle football before high school.

Comments
  1. Michael Greenlee says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Hundreds of thousands of kids play football before high school. Me among them. They should do more studies on the effectiveness of the helmets and work on improving them. Banning football is the wrong way to go and is heavy handed in the extreme.

    Reply

