SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are warning the public about an illicit video containing child pornography that is being circulated via Facebook Messenger.

The San Jose Police Department is reporting law enforcement agencies across the country have received multiple reports from the public regarding the video.

The police department wants to remind the public that the sharing of a sexually explicit video involving a child, even if it is to help the victim by identifying the suspect, is a crime.

Police are asking anyone who may receive a video or link containing child pornography to report it to local law enforcement before deleting it.

A suspect depicted in the video mentioned above surrendered to law enforcement in Alabama on Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or any similar incidents are urged to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 537-1397.

