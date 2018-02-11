SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — For the second time in the last four weeks, San Francisco 49ers young star linebacker Reuben Foster is in trouble with the law.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department jail website, Foster was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges relating to domestic violence. The 23-year-old was arrested in Los Gatos and was being held on $75,000 bail.

The 49ers issued a statement saying: “The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information.”

Calls to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department were not immediately returned Sunday.

The San Jose Mercury News was reporting that Foster was arrested at his Los Gatos home and also was found to be in possession of an assault rifle.

Foster was arrested in mid-January while being back in Tuscaloosa, Ala. where he starred for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide. He has been charged with second-degree marijuana possession.

Foster is coming off an outstanding rookie season despite suffering an ankle sprain that sidelined him for five games. He was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for November and finished the season ranked second on the team in tackles (72).

The team had hoped it had put its legal troubles behind them. Last spring, cornerback Tramaine Brock was arrested on domestic violence and immediately cut by the team.

Prosecutors later dropped the charges due insufficient evidence, but the team said it would have no tolerance for players even if they charged.