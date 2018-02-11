OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officers are investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place on Keith Avenue in Oakland Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the 5800 block of Keith Avenue around 10:16 a.m. after getting a report of gunfire, according to police.
When the officers arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside a home. The officers found two people, a man in his sixties and a woman in her seventies, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both the man and the woman succumbed to their injuries at the home despite the efforts of the Oakland Fire Department and Paramedic Plus, police said.
An investigation of the incident is underway, according to police.
