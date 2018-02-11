Filed Under:Antioch, Car Jacking, Crime, Oakland
An Antioch Police cruiser. (CBS)

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An Oakland carjacking suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon in Antioch after a pursuit and standoff, police said.  

At 2:36 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers notified Antioch police that they were pursuing an armed carjacking suspect through Antioch.

The chase ended when the suspect stopped in the driveway of a home in the 4500 block of Elkhorn Way near Black Diamond Middle School.

Police said the suspect would not get out of the vehicle and would not comply with any orders given by the officers.

Police fired less than lethal ammunition into the vehicle and released a K-9 and the suspect was taken into custody without any more trouble.

No residents in the area or officers were injured. Oakland police came and took over the investigation.

