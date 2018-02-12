FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two brothers cost multiple Fremont landlords up to $120,000 after committing numerous housing rental schemes since 2015, according to police.

Mohammed Said Qadir, 30, and Habibullah Said Qadir, 42, allegedly targeted up to five property owners in Fremont. A property owner contacted the Fremont Police Department with reports of the fraud in April 2017.

According to police, the brothers submitted false documents and names to rent up to five properties in Fremont. They allegedly used invalid checks to pay rent and stayed in the homes with elderly parents for months before being evicted.

Property owners told investigators that they were forced to undertake “time consuming, labor-intensive, and costly civil processes” to evict the residents, police said.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against the brothers in January, and both men were arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies related to identity theft and fraud.

The brothers both posted bail and their criminal cases are pending. Habibullah Qadir is also currently on probation for operating a food truck without a license, according to police.

According to police, the brothers are business owners of a local tech company and produce a popular annual cultural festival in the Bay Area.

Anyone with information about the pair is encouraged to call the Fremont police general investigations unit at (510) 790-6900 or to email Detective Boyd at aboyd@fremont.gov. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting “TIP FREMONTPD” and then a message to 888-777.

