SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A driver was arrested early Monday after a wild ride down a San Francisco Mission District street ended with him slamming his car into a building, authorities said.
San Francisco police said they received a 911 call shortly after midnight of a reckless driver in the area of 16th and Church streets.
Arriving officers discovered a white sedan with heavy front end damage up against a building. They the driver has slammed into another vehicle, knocked a stop sign and finally bumped into the building.
The male driver tried to flee the scene, but was apprehended by officers. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.