PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly hiding a recording device in a dressing room at a Pleasanton Mall, police said.
Police responded to a report of unlawful recording inside a fitting room at a Hollister Company store in Pleasanton’s Stoneridge Shopping Center at around 4:08 p.m.
There, officers found a camera hidden in the fitting room floor that was recording a woman while she was trying on clothes.
Store employees detained a man and held him in a citizen’s arrest after he was seen exiting the fitting room.
Police identified Juan Jose Martinez-Leyva, 45, as the suspect and booked him in the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of invasion of privacy.
According to police, he was in possession of a recording device that had footage of a female victim.
Police currently don’t know if there are any other victims and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about additional crimes is encouraged to call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925)-931-5100.
