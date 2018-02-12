Filed Under:Crime, Homicide, motor home crash, Vallejo, Vallejo police

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police said a 47-year-old American Canyon man was found dead Saturday night in a motor home that was involved in a crash.

The man’s death is considered a homicide, police said.

Police received a report about the solo-vehicle crash around 10:35 p.m. Saturday. The man was found in the driver’s seat of the motor home near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and Hospital Drive near Sutter Solano Medical Center. Police said he died from something other than the vehicle crash.

His identity is not being released until his next of kin are notified of the death, police said.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Vallejo police detectives Jason Martinez or Terry Poyser at (707) 648-4080.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch