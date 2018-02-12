VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police said a 47-year-old American Canyon man was found dead Saturday night in a motor home that was involved in a crash.
The man’s death is considered a homicide, police said.
Police received a report about the solo-vehicle crash around 10:35 p.m. Saturday. The man was found in the driver’s seat of the motor home near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and Hospital Drive near Sutter Solano Medical Center. Police said he died from something other than the vehicle crash.
His identity is not being released until his next of kin are notified of the death, police said.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Vallejo police detectives Jason Martinez or Terry Poyser at (707) 648-4080.
