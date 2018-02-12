SACRAMENTO (AP) — California would beef up dam inspections under legislation sent to Gov. Jerry Brown a year after a near disaster prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 residents.
The Assembly on Monday gave final approval to a bill requiring annual inspections for higher-risk dams.
The final vote came as repairs of the Oroville Dam’s main and emergency spillways continue following the worst structural failures at a major U.S. dam in decades.
The measure also sets standards for inspections; requires periodic review of dams’ original design and construction records; requires inspectors to consult periodically with independent experts; and requires that inspection reports be public.
Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher, who represents Oroville, authored the bill.
Federal regulators are ordering a review of other aging dams nationwide.
