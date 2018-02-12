LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Someone was found stabbed on Tesla Road in eastern Alameda County early Monday morning, county fire officials said.
California Highway Patrol officials initially reported a collision was blocking Tesla Road in both directions west of the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area at 2:44 a.m.
Alameda County fire officials said a person was found with multiple stab wounds at the scene and was taken to Eden Medical Center to be treated for the injuries, which are considered life-threatening.
No other information about the case was immediately available.
