OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Struggling with what to get your loved one this Valentine’s Day? Here’s a little love advice from Golden State Warriors reserve forward Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young.

Golden State has a game against the Portland Trailblazers on Valentine’s night, but that doesn’t mean that thoughts of romance are dancing through Swaggy P’s head.

“I give it (Valentine’s Day) a thumbs up,” Young said. “You know sometimes you just need to be a little romantic. Guys need to learn that sometimes … It doesn’t hurt for the girl to give the guy a present every now and then too. I’ll take some socks or something.”

And if you are a bit timid in pursuing your Valentine, Young said to shake it off and take a chance.

“You have to build your own courage and confidence,” he said. “Guys out there, you need to have confidence. Don’t let the girls beat you to the punch. Show up with some roses and if she throws them down, she throws them down. You will live to see another day.”

When Young was asked if he was planning to send any Valentine’s Day cards out this year, he replied:

“To my mom – you know I love you mom,” he said. “To all the ladies out there, you know I’m sending you some Valentine hugs and kisses.”