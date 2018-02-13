SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire Department officials have confirmed that at least ten students at James Lick Middle School are receiving treatment Tuesday afternoon following exposure to an unknown substance, possibly illicit drugs.

San Francisco Fire officials told KPIX 5 that a city red alert had been activated, allocating all of the city’s ambulances to the school located at 1220 Noe Street.

According to reports confirmed by San Francisco Fire, ten victims were being treated with all of the patients transported to area hospitals for treatment of non life-threatening injuries after ingesting the substance.

Other students have been assessed by fire crews and officials say they have isolated those affected to the ten students being treated.

Video shot by Chopper 5 showed at least a half a dozen San Francisco Police and Fire vehicles parked in front and along the perimeter of the school.

James Lick school officials sent a text message and email to school parents shortly before 3 p.m. to notify them of the incident

“At this time it appears as though some students have ingested a substance that is causing adverse reactions. Those students who have been identified as being affected are receiving medical care and their families are being contacted,” the email read. “We will keep you updated with further details.”

James Lick Middle School teaches students grade 6-8 and has a student body of approximately 550 students.