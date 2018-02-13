SONOMA CO. (CBS SF) — Five suspects in two Sonoma County home invasion robberies were charged in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon with murder during a robbery and a burglary.

Both robberies appear to be marijuana-related, the sheriff’s office said.

Four of the defendants, Tyrone Lamar Mcrae, 25, of Jackson, Mississippi, Jonathan Christopher Jackson, 19, of Richmond Hill, New York, Mussie Kibrom Himed, 27, of Santa Rosa and David Ealey, 23, of Richmond, Virginia were appointed attorneys and did not enter pleas. They will return to court on Feb. 21.

A fifth suspect, Amber Hembree, 30, of Virginia, an alleged Crip gang member, is still at large.

The 11-count felony complaint charges Jackson and Ealey with intentionally discharging a firearm that caused the death of Jose Luis

Torres, 54, at a residence in the 3600 block of Melcon Lane southwest of Santa Rosa.

Jackson also is charged with intentionally discharging a firearm that caused great bodily injury to a victim at a residence in the 1900 block of Fulton Road. That victim was treated at a hospital.

The first home invasion robbery on Fulton Road happened around 4:20 a.m. and the second occurred on Melcon Lane around 6:45 a.m.

The complaint against the defendants also includes charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, home invasion robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and false imprisonment by violence.

The five suspects allegedly fled to Vallejo in a van after the home invasion robberies. Three of the suspects were arrested there and a

fourth suspect was arrested at a Motel 6 in Santa Rosa around 5 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The van was spotted near a Denny’s restaurant in Vallejo. The van crashed into another vehicle and a fire hydrant during a pursuit by Vallejo police and the California Highway Patrol, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

