BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley has become a sanctuary city for the adult use of cannabis.
The Berkeley City Council voted in favor of a resolution to be a sanctuary for cannabis customers, businesses, providers, and landlords.
The resolution specifies “procedures regarding staff interaction with the Drug Enforcement Administration related to the enforcement of federal drug laws.”
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Councilmembers Ben Bartlett and Cheryl Davila proposed the resolution.
Arreguin said on Twitter that the resolution comes after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a crack down on recreational cannabis.
The mayor said he does not know of any other U.S. cities that have declared themselves a sanctuary for marijuana.