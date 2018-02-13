SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The young son of KPIX 5 anchor Veronica De La Cruz was recovering Tuesday after he was mauled by a family friend’s dog and underwent surgery for his injuries.
Four-year-old Hartley was attacked and mauled in the head Monday by a family friend’s Catahoula Cur, a herding dog that typically weighs between 40 and 90 pounds. The mauling came as a shock, as the youngster has known the dog for a few years.
On her Facebook page, De La Cruz — who anchors the KPIX 5 News and “Bay Area Nightbeat” on KBCW — described the horror of the event.
“I’m a total wreck of a mom right now and could use your support. Thank you,” she wrote.
Hartley underwent successful surgery on Tuesday for his injuries. Fortunately, tests have shown that he did not suffer any brain injuries.
“Hartley had successful surgery and is resting now. His CT scan was clear, no brain bleed,” De La Cruz wrote on Facebook. “He may have another surgery on his eye tomorrow am.”