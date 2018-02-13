By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The late legendary guitar great, composer and satirist Frank Zappa in the mid-1980s released a live album with the title Does Humor Belong In Music? That question gets answered with an unequivocal “Yes!” from local geriatric punk-rock reprobates The Grannies.

Punk bands built around a gimmick usually focus far more attention on concept than they do songs and execution, but for going on two decades, the cross-dressing rabble rousers behind Bay Area quintet The Grannies has been mixing their love for ridiculous shenanigans with some solid and serious rock and roll. Formed in 1999 when the group first clambered upon a San Francisco stage dressed in thrift-store old lady dresses, masks and wigs, The Grannies deliver a trashy, furious assault that echoes the likes of The New York Dolls, The Dictators and The Dwarves.

Guitarist and main songwriter Lois ‘Carmen’ DeNominator (aka Sluggo Cawley) and company have been entertaining the masses with their onstage antics and infectious anthems drawn from such fittingly titled efforts as Taste the Walker, the outtakes/demos collection Incontinence and the band’s most recent full-length effort — 2015’s Ballsier — for Texas-based imprint Saustex Records while playing regular local shows and touring abroad. Last year, the band released Lords & Ladies, a split live album with the Upper Crust, the notable powdered-wig sporting Boston hard rockers who the Grannies have shared stages with in the U.S. and Europe.

For this show at the Eagle Tavern, the group will be joined Shanghai-based punk freaks Round Eye. The group of expats living in China have established themselves as a force of nature with their kinetic mix of old-school punk, ’50s R&B and skronky free-jazz horn blowing and a truly unhinged stage show. The group’s latest demented effort Monster Vision came out last year and features between-song introductions from famed b-movie drive-in film critic Joe Bob Briggs. Oakland-based band the Pathogens celebrate the release of their latest 7″ single with their opening set.

The Grannies

Thursday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m. $8

Eagle Tavern