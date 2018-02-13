MILL VALLEY (KPIX 5) – A North Bay high school has been rocked by allegations of sexual harassment after a stunning claim from a teacher who says she has been abused by students for years.

She also said that the district has done nothing since she brought the abuse to the attention of officials.

The Tamalpais High teacher went public with her charges last week after – according to her — administrators failed to stop it.

Math teacher Eva Rieder says she has been sexually harassed by male students for years at Tamalpais High School.

“Time my story be heard. It’s time I say, ‘Me Too,'” said Rieder.

Rieder spoke out last week at a meeting of the Tamalpais Union High School Board of Trustees.

“I’ve been sexually harassed, stalked, intimidated, threatened, bullied, slandered and defamed by male students,” Rieder said at the meeting.

She went on to describe some of the more than a dozen incidents she claims have occurred over her 15 years at the school.

“I have been touched more than once by a students who also thought it was ok to describe his masturbatory habits in the classroom,” said Rieder.

She also said she’s gotten lewd phone calls and emails from students. Despite reporting the incidents, school administrators did nothing.

“It’s a district-wide negligence problem,” said Rieder.

The school district said it could not respond about specifics, but sent out a statement saying in part: “…the District has retained the services of an attorney who specializes in workplace investigations to look into the complaints and review the district’s protocols for responding.”

In the meantime, Reider is getting support from her colleagues.

“It is not at all surprising to me that…male students feel they have the power dynamics available in our society to harass female teachers,” said Tamalpais High social studies teacher Luc Chamberlain.

Reider says she was encouraged to speak out after another teacher did last month.

“How do we, female teachers who have confronted various forms of sexual harassment, confidently convey to the female students that they will be supported, believed, protected, or safe in a district that has repeatedly failed to support, believe, or at times even respond to us in similar situations?” asked Rieder.

The teacher says the trauma from all of this has caused her medical problems and that she’s taking a personal leave next year.