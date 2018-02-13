CBS Local — One man’s Valentine’s Day fail is reminding people around the world to always read the fine print.

Thinking he had found the perfect Valentine’s Day present, Duncan Robb bought what he believed to be tickets for his girlfriend Sarah’s favorite band the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “Fast forward a month and we get the actual tickets through the post – brilliant! Up they went on the board – still nobody had noticed my mistake,” Robb said, via Mashable.

What the Chesterfield, England resident didn’t notice was that the Feb. 10 tickets in Belfast, Ireland were actually for the “Red Hot Chilli Pipers.” Unlike the cover band’s namesake, this band is “the most famous bagpipe band on the planet ever,” according to the group’s website. The couple didn’t realize the mix-up until Robb’s girlfriend went to check who was opening for the Chili Peppers and found that the famous Californian funk rock band wasn’t even playing in Ireland that weekend.

Robb later posted on Twitter that the two decided to give the bagpipers a shot anyway, flew to Ireland, and reportedly had a very good time.

Man tries to buy Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets, instead buys Red Hot Chilli Pipers tickets https://t.co/csqrmUjTnS pic.twitter.com/QwlZyIvH1a — Mashable UK (@MashableUK) February 12, 2018

“We’re always extremely careful in all advertising,” the Chilli Pipers’ agent Douglas Gillespie told Newsweek. “We’ve made sure to put kilts and bagpipes on all the pictures. We would never ever try to pass ourselves off as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, we respect them too much.” Gillespie did admit that people still show up at their concerts thinking they’ve purchased tickets for the Chili Peppers.

In the end, Robb had only spent $41 on the tickets so the mistake was not a terribly costly one, especially when he and his girlfriend got to see “the most famous bagpipe band on the planet ever.”