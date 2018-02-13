SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An engine cowling on an United Airlines Boeing 777 on its way from San Francisco to Honolulu blew apart Tuesday while jet was approaching the Hawaii Islands, according to passengers aboard the flight.

United Flight 1175 left San Francisco International Airport at 9:38 a.m. and all was normal for much of the five-hour-plus trip to Honolulu’s Daniel K Inouye International Airport.

Passenger Erik Haddad tweet photos and video of the damaged engine. He said the engine began spewing debris about 36 minutes from the Honolulu airport.

I don't see anything about this in the manual ✈️#ua1175 pic.twitter.com/yTECg9fxZw — Erik Haddad (@erikhaddad) February 13, 2018

Fellow passenger Maria Falaschi took to social media to call it the “scariest flight of my life.”

Passenger Jeff Carter also took to social media posting — “Today I learned that if the #2 engine explodes on your #united flight, it sounds a lot like being inside an unbalanced washing machine.”

Aaron Ebert also posted video to Twitter.

Fortunately, the engine did not catch on fire.

Emergency crews were scrambled at Honolulu International and the plane landed safely. No injuries were reported.