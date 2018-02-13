DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Tuesday confirmed the identity of the victim left for dead along Tesla Road after a brutal stabbing attack early Monday morning as well as the suspects arrested for her murder.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the Alameda County Sheriff’s office Twitter account posted the identity of the victim as 19-year-old Tracy resident Lizette Andrea Cuesta.

Shortly before that post, the sheriff’s office tweeted confirmation that 19-year-old Modesto resident Daniel Gross and 25-year-old Modesto resident Melissa Leonardo were booked and charged with murder Tuesday morning. They are both in custody at Santa Rita Jail.

Gross is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Dublin.

So far, authorities have not identified the female suspect who was arrested in connection with the gruesome beating and stabbing murder of the 19-year-old who was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds by a passing car near Tesla Road about two miles west of the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area early Monday morning.

Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly on Monday afternoon confirmed that the two suspects — a man and a woman — were arrested in Modesto shortly after 2 p.m.

The suspects were taken into custody at a home on the 1000 block of Nadine Avenue after authorities staked out the location for hours. Kelly said that the victim’s dying declaration named the two suspects who came to that location and were taken into custody.

“We were able to have a conversation with her. She was able to give us information before she died that led us to Modesto and we were able to take two people into custody that we feel are responsible in this homicide investigation,” explained Kelly.

Kelly credited the victim’s tenacity and survival instincts in helping authorities catch the suspects so quickly.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for us in the fact that we do have the people responsible,” explained Kelly. “What we found in this case is that this victim really, really tried to survive. And she fought and she fought. The last thing we believe she was able to do was to point us in the direction of the people who killed her.”

“That’s pretty remarkable. That’s part of this story,” continued Kelly. “Part of this fight she had alone on this rural road by herself. She didn’t give up. She was able to give us that important information that led us to Modesto.”

Kelly said the investigation into whether the crime involved more than the two suspects now in custody would continue.

“We are absolutely looking into if there are more people involved, but right now we believe we have two people very responsible for this case,” said Kelly. “We worked with the Modesto Police Department and Stanislaus County Sheriff to get this done.”

Kelly explained that there were still a number of questions surrounding what led to the crime.

“We don’t know [how she knew them]. All those details have to come out and we are not there yet,” said Kelly. “It’s likely that she did know these people. How they met up, why they met up, or what the back story is, I don’t know at this time.”