STANFORD (CBS SF) — Authorities on the Stanford campus were investigating an unknown white substance that was sent to a law school faculty member at the Neukom Building Wednesday.

Stanford Public Safety officials shut down several rooms in the Neukom Building around 1:20 p.m. as a precaution after a faculty member received an unknown white substance in an envelope.

The envelope was addressed to law professor Michele Dauber and contained a note reportedly related to the Brock Turner sexual assault case.

While officials said that the parts of the Neukom Building remained open to the public, authorities asked members of the campus community to stay clear of the building.

Officials said tests have shown the powder was harmless, but they were continuing to investigate who may be behind the threat.

All other law school operations continued to operate as normal while officials make sure the powder was harmless.

Officials said updates would be made available at the Stanford Emergency Information website.